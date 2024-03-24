Sovryn (SOV) Price Hits $1.74 on Major Exchanges

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $31.83 million and approximately $252,737.27 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Sovryn token can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sovryn launched on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 45,843,763.00875353 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 1.75861589 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $198,532.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

