SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SpartanNash worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,932 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 224,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 174,366 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $326,149.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,520.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 121,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,464. The firm has a market cap of $690.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

About SpartanNash

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.