SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Boosted by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,470 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 4.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.