SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,201. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.68. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

