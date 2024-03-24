SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Oak Harvest Investment Services’ 8th Largest Position

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $11,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

DIA opened at $394.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $317.91 and a one year high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.