SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up about 3.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWR traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.94. 409,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,127. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.11. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $76.73 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.