SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $200.35. 6,918,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,841,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

