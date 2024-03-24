SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,173 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.1% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,547 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,515 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,112,000 after acquiring an additional 407,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.