Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Holdings Boosted by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 222,605 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,797,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 200,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 88,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URNM stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,984. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

