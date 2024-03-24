SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 842,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,936. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.71.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.