Stableford Capital II LLC Buys Shares of 38,912 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,912 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Las Vegas Sands comprises 0.8% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $164,559,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% in the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after buying an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $61,445,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 688,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $39,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $50.10 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

