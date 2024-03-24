Stableford Capital II LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,412,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ECL opened at $229.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.32. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.18 and a 1 year high of $229.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

