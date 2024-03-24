Stableford Capital II LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

