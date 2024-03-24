Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases 1,079 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Exelon by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 178,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.51. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.