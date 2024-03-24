Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases 1,613 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,808 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.