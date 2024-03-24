Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases New Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 103.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78,253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 48.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 146,406 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $3,655,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 75.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,477,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 633,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AGNC. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jonestrading began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 978.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

