Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases Shares of 48,282 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,463,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,601 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $93.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2952 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.