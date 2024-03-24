Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 288 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.67.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $628.01 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.14 and a 1 year high of $634.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $573.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

