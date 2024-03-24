Stableford Capital II LLC Takes Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILTB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,967.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,555,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,060,000 after buying an additional 1,480,166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,353,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,407.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after buying an additional 368,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 126,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,369,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.47. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $54.58.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

