Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,495,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,003. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

