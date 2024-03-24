Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

