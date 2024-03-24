Steem Market Cap Hits $152.27 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $152.27 million and approximately $21.47 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,450.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.18 or 0.00726022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00137633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00215145 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00130936 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,412,030 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

