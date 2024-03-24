Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after buying an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $451,611,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at $232,047,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stellantis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,487 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on STLA shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

Stellantis Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE STLA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.18. 3,414,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,487. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,235,426.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.