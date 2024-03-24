Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $34.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $34,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IWN stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,001. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

