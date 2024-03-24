Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $7.32 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $73.98. 8,579,530 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

