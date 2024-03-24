Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,242 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 5.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $55,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.01. The company had a trading volume of 788,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,026. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.51 and a one year high of $340.83. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

