StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CBFV has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 26.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 58,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CB Financial Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CB Financial Services by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

