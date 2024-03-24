StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

SNMP stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $297.00.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak bought 1,536,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $2,135,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,536,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP ( NYSE:SNMP Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.