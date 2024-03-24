StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Further Reading

