StockNews.com Begins Coverage on General Electric (NYSE:GE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.54.

NYSE:GE opened at $175.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.93. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $90.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,159,000. State Street Corp raised its position in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $520,488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

