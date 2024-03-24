StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SP Plus

SP Plus Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SP opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. SP Plus has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.44 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.