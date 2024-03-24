StockNews.com Downgrades Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

CRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.43.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after acquiring an additional 327,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,923,000 after acquiring an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,357,000 after acquiring an additional 160,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,441,000 after acquiring an additional 137,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

