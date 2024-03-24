StockNews.com Downgrades Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LAZ. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lazard from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.67.

Get Lazard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAZ

Lazard Stock Down 1.4 %

Lazard stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.46. Lazard has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s payout ratio is -206.18%.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.