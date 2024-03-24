StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKCC

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

BKCC stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.