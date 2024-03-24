StockNews.com Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.20.

Get SAP alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $195.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.31. The company has a market cap of $230.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $122.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.60.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after acquiring an additional 746,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after buying an additional 122,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SAP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after buying an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SAP by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,569,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SAP by 213.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.