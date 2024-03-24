Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Buys 612 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after buying an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.02. 4,106,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. The stock has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.