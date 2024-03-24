Stolper Co Invests $208,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Stolper Co bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $93.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

