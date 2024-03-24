Stolper Co Sells 655 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Stolper Co lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kroger by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Kroger by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 239.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kroger by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,647,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115,264 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,183,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,716,000 after buying an additional 412,372 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Kroger Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE KR opened at $56.55 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

