Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Insider Brigid Sutcliffe Buys 5,948 Shares

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) insider Brigid Sutcliffe purchased 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £18,974.12 ($24,155.47).

Shares of LON SEC opened at GBX 327 ($4.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £159.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,362.50 and a beta of 0.69. Strategic Equity Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 327 ($4.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 316.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 311.62.

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

