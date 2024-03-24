Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

CVX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.66. 5,974,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

