Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 16,639 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,639 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $64.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,208,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,227,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

