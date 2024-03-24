Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.27. 983,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.32 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

