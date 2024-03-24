Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Takes $637,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $172.02. 4,106,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

