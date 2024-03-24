Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.56. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 20,185 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 3.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.