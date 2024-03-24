Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SUI. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.17.

SUI opened at $128.59 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $143.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.80, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.32%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,397,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,871 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,082,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,076 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

