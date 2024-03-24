Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.25.

SMCI traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $972.74. 5,069,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,438,266. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $778.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

