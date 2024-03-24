Supermarket Income REIT’s (SUPR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.03) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SUPR
Supermarket Income REIT Stock Up 2.6 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 67,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,475 ($64,258.43). 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Supermarket Income REIT
Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Supermarket Income REIT
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.