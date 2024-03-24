Supermarket Income REIT’s (SUPR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.03) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SUPR

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Up 2.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON:SUPR opened at GBX 78 ($0.99) on Friday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.25 ($1.23). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £975 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81.

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 67,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,475 ($64,258.43). 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Supermarket Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.