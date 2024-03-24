Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.63.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

Surgery Partners stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -278.10 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $52,203.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,656.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,656.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $35,628.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,120.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,774 shares of company stock valued at $608,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Surgery Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $851,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

