S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
