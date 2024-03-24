S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

