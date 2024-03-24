Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires 10,737 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 549.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.26 and a 200-day moving average of $146.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $161.73. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

